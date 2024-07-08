Angel Reese gets her 13th consecutive double-double, setting a WNBA record

Chicago Sky v Seattle Storm SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 05: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts during the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Angel Reese has seized her place in the WNBA record books.

The rookie forward got her 13th consecutive double-double on Sunday, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds as the Chicago Sky lost to the Seattle Storm, 84–71. It was the second matchup between the two teams in three days.

Reese nearly got a double-double in the first half with nine points and eight rebounds. She also notched four steals for the day.

The first-time All-Star got her 10th rebound with 7:49 remaining in the third quarter and reached double-figures in points after tipping in a missed layup by Kamilla Cardoso at the 6:29 mark.

A look at the bucket that made history for Angel Reese 🙌



The rook now stands alone atop the record books with 13 consecutive double-doubles, surpassing Candace Parker’s 12 consecutive double-doubles over multiple seasons#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/m5LpKmKFBQ — WNBA (@WNBA) July 7, 2024

Reese surpassed Candace Parker, who previously held the WNBA's longest streak of games with 12 straight double-doubles through the 2009 and 2010 seasons. She tied Parker in Friday's 88–84 win over the Storm with a career-high 27 points and 10 boards.

Last week, Reese overtook Parker for the league's longest single-season streak with her 10th double-double in a row. She set the mark as a 22-year-old rookie, while Parker was 29 and in her eighth season when she began her consecutive double-doubles streak.

Reese set the rookie record with seven consecutive double-doubles when she scored 16 points with 18 rebounds on June 20 versus the Dallas Wings, topping the mark set by Tina Charles (2010, with the Sun) and Cindy Brown (1998, Detroit Shock).

Has Reese's record streak helped her gain ground in the WNBA Rookie of the Year race? Teammate Chennedy Carter said after Friday's game that she's already earned the award. Reese came into the game leading the WNBA in rebounds, averaging 11.7 per game.

Carter scored 17 points for the Sky, who dropped to 8–12 with the loss. Marina Mabrey added 12 points with four rebounds and six assists, while Cardoso tallied eight rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle with 22 points and got her own double-double with 10 rebounds. Jewell Loyd added 17 points and four assists. Skylar Diggins-Smith dished a game-high eight assists. The Storm improved to 14–7 for the season.

Both teams next play on Wednesday. The Sky host the Atlanta Dream, tipping off at 12 p.m. ET, while Seattle faces the Las Vegas Aces at 3 p.m. ET.