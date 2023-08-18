Angels reportedly promoting 2023 first-rounder 1B Nolan Schanuel after just 6 weeks in minors

Nolan Schanuel FAU's Nolan Schanuel bats during an NCAA baseball game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Doug Murray/AP)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Angels are promoting first baseman Nolan Schanuel, their 2023 first-round draft pick, to the majors. Schanuel has been in professional ball for just six weeks and has played just 21 games at Double-A.

The Angels have been doing everything they can to make a serious playoff run over the last several weeks, an attempt to make the most of megastar Shohei Ohtani's final months with the team before he becomes a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 World Series. The Angels are also likely trying to convince Ohtani to re-sign with them this winter by promoting promising draft picks and showing they're serious about winning.

This story will be updated.

