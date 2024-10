Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Gardner Minshew #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Antonio Pierce had seen enough.

The Las Vegas Raiders coach benched starting quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday in favor of backup Aidan O'Connel. Pierce made the switch late in the third quarter as the Broncos held a 20-10 lead.

Minshew had thrown his second interception of the game on the previous Las Vegas drive.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.