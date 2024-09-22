AP Top 25: Tennessee moves to No. 5, Missouri drops out of top 10

Josh Heupel Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, center, celebrates with his team after defeating Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) (Alonzo Adams/AP)

Tennessee is now in the top five.

The Vols moved to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after an easy win over previously-No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday night. Oklahoma’s offense struggled against Tennessee’s defense as the game was a formality for much of the second half.

The Sooners dropped six spots to No. 21 after QB Jackson Arnold was replaced midway through the game by true freshman Michael Hawkins.

The top four teams ahead of Tennessee stayed the same as Texas, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama still occupy the top four spots. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were off ahead of their Week 5 matchup. Texas beat Louisiana-Monroe in Arch Manning’s first start and Ohio State had an easy win over Marshall.

Missouri fell four spots from No. 7 to No. 11 after a double-overtime home win over Vanderbilt. After shutouts in its first two games of the season, the Tigers beat Boston College 27-21 in Week 3 and then needed a missed field goal to escape with a 30-27 win over the Commodores.

Ole Miss is at No. 6 after trading spots with the Volunteers and is followed by Miami, Oregon, Penn State and Utah to round out the top 10. The Utes moved into the top 10 after a win at Oklahoma State without QB Cameron Rising on Saturday. Rising was unable to play after suffering a right hand injury against Baylor in Week 2.

Kansas State dropped 10 spots from No. 13 to No. 23 after a blowout loss at BYU. The Cougars are now at No. 22 after the 38-9 win. Michigan is behind Missouri at No. 12 and moved up six spots after beating USC at home. The Trojans fell two spots to No. 13 after the 27-24 defeat.

Outside of Georgia at Alabama, there are three other Week 5 games featuring ranked opponents. Penn State plays No. 19 Illinois, No. 15 Louisville visits No. 16 Notre Dame and No. 20 Oklahoma State takes on Kansas State.

AP Top 25

1. Texas (4-0)

2. Georgia (3-0)

3. Ohio State (3-0)

4. Alabama (3-0)

5. Tennessee (4-0)

6. Ole Miss (4-0)

7. Miami (4-0)

8. Oregon (3-0)

9. Penn State (3-0)

10. Utah (4-0)

11. Missouri (4-0)

12. Michigan (3-1)

13. USC (2-1)

14. LSU (3-1)

15. Louisville (3-0)

16. Notre Dame (3-1)

17. Clemson (2-1)

18. Iowa State (3-0)

19. Illinois (4-0)

20. Oklahoma State (3-1)

21. Oklahoma (3-1)

22. BYU (4-0)

23. Kansas State (3-1)

24. Texas A&M (3-1)

25. Boise State (2-1)