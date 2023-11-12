AP Top 25: Top 8 unchanged, Penn State and Ole Miss drop out of top 10 after losses

Ole Miss v Georgia ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 11: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels tries to avoid Smael Mondon Jr.#2 of the Georgia Bulldogs during a game between University of Mississippi and University of Georgia at Sanford Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The top five again remained unchanged in the post-Week 11 AP Top 25.

Georgia retained the top spot with a convincing win over Ole Miss, while Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington all also remained undefeated. Each team is at 10-0 with two weeks to go in the 2023 college football regular season.

Oregon stayed at No. 6 after beating USC and is followed by Texas and Alabama. Louisville moved up to No. 9 while Oregon State is at No. 10.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Louisville

10. Oregon State

11. Missouri

12. Penn State

13. Ole Miss

14. Oklahoma

15. LSU

16. Utah

17. Tulane

18. James Madison

19. Arizona

20. Notre Dame

21. Tennessee

22. North Carolina

23. Kansas State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Liberty