Arsenal, Manchester City headline Premier League opening weekend, Serie A is back & more women's soccer in USA

The Premier League is back! Christian Polanco and Christine Cupo take a look at the action including some inappropriate challenges against Arsenal and Erling Haaland continuing his rivalry with Marc Cucurella.

Christian and Christine then talk Serie A opening weekend as they discuss what position fits Christian Pulisic best at AC Milan. They also discuss the current issues between Antonio Conte and Napoli and recap the German Super Cup.

Christian and Christine breakdown the new USL Super League as well as preview the last half of the NWSL season that starts this weekend. They also take a look at a bizarre red card in a game in Peru.

(4:15) - Arsenal v. Wolves gets chippy

(13:03) - Raheem Sterling left out of Chelsea squad

(14:41) - Haaland scores on Cucurella, adds to rivalry

(23:15) - What is best position for Pulisic at Milan?

(32:24) - Trouble with Conte in Napoli?

(40:01) - Bayer Leverkusen win German Super Cup

(44:58) - USL Super League is officially underway

(49:33) - NWSL rest of season lookahead

(58:34) - Bizarre red card in game in Peru

