Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs announces prostate cancer diagnosis

MLB: JUL 09 Braves at Rays ST. PETERSBURG, FL - July 09: Baseball Hall of Famer and former Tampa Bay Rays star Wade Boggs is inducted into the Tampa Bay Rays Hall of Fame before the MLB regular season game between the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays on July 09, 2023, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs announced on Saturday that he is batting prostate cancer.

In a post on social media, the 66-year-old Boggs wrote he is "going to ring that damn bell" with an accompanying photo of a prostate cancer patient guide.

I’ve never been a goal oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell 💪🏻🙏 #positiveattitude pic.twitter.com/Ida9Y9mXbc — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) September 7, 2024

Boggs played 18 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. The third baseman was a 12-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, five-time AL batting champion, eight-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and won a a World Series in 1996 with the Yankees. The Red Sox and Rays both retired his number and he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

"Sending our well wishes to @ChickenMan3010 as he battles prostate cancer," read a post on X by the Baseball Hall of Fame. "We're with you every step of the way, Wade!"

According to the American Cancer Society, there are approximately 299,010 new cases of prostate cancer diagnosed every year and about 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.