New England Patriots v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron of the Chicago Bears looks on during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have finally made a change after this weekend's awful 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is out after less than a year.

Thomas Brown, the passing game coordinator, will reportedly take over as offensive coordinator and play caller for the rest of the 2024 season.

This story will be updated.