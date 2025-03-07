The best streaming deals of 2025

With so many streaming services out there, it can be overwhelming from both a content perspective (so many original shows to binge! And why do the biggest ones always seem to drop at once?) and a budgetary one (so many monthly fees!). If you're trying to find ways to make your monthly bills a little less painful though, you've got a few options. Several platforms offer streaming bundles, while others offer carefully curated channels geared toward sports fans and entertainment buffs, all with the intention of saving you some money.

Oh, and if you think there are no discounts for Netflix, we've got the scoop on how to subscribe to them for less, too. We've narrowed down a list of the best streaming bundles and deals in one place so you can decide which one works best for your viewing habits.

Best overall bundle: Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle

Best new entertainment bundle: DirecTV MyEntertainment Pack

Best new sports bundle: DirecTV MySports Pack

Best alternative to cable: Fubo Essential

Best deals for students: Max, Hulu & Peacock

If you're a student (and aren't already on a family streaming plan), a few services offer great limited-time discounts, including Max, which offers 50% off their ad-supported plan (so you'll pay $4.99, though the offer is only good for one 12-month period), and Peacock, which costs students $2.99/month. (And note that you can often find a similar deal on Peacock around Black Friday even if you're not a student.) But the best streaming offer for students might just be Hulu's: They offer students a rate of just $1.99/month for as long as you offer proof of enrollment.

Check for discounts through your cell phone providers:

Some of the best discounts around aren't through special sales, they're through your cell phone provider. T-Mobile offers discounts or free subscriptions to Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix (Standard with Ads), Verizon offers discounted $10 subscriptions to the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle, a Netflix/Max bundle, and YouTube Premium, and select Cricket Wireless plans get Max (with Ads) for free.

Don't cut the cord, bundle cable and streaming together!

If you have or want to switch to Xfinity for your internet or cable provider, you can add a $15 streaming bundle into the mix, the Xfinity Streamsaver bundle, which includes three streamers putting out some of the best original content around: Apple TV+, Netflix (Standard with ads) and Peacock. Xfinity internet plans start at $30/month, bringing your total for the Streamsaver bundle to $45/month (that’s $10 of savings vs. subscribing to all those services individually).

If you're a Spectrum customer, there's a similar cable and streaming bundle available as well and it won't even cost you anything: If you subscribe to Spectrum and opt for a TV Select cable plan or higher, you'll receive free ad-supported subscriptions to Disney+, ViX, Paramount+, as well as Max, which was just recently added to their offerings.