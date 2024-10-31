Big 12 says it hasn't found instances of helmet communication systems being compromised

TCU v Utah SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 19: A detail of the Big 12 logo on the first down chain in the second half between the Utah Utes and TCU Horned Frogs at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

The Big 12 said Thursday that it has not found any instances of teams’ helmet communication systems being compromised during the 2024 season.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the communication systems between coaches and players have not been encrypted and there were concerns about the ability for others to tune in. This season is the first where college football coaches have been able to relay plays to a quarterback and defensive player through a headset in their helmets similar to the system that has been employed in the NFL for years.

"Following the industry-wide concerns surrounding helmet communications, the Big 12 conducted a review of conference games and helmet communications processes to address any issues member institutions raised regarding this matter," a statement provided to ESPN said. "The review showed that at no point was any Big 12 competition compromised."

"All Big 12 helmet communications programs now have the encryption update from [communications provider] GSC, and schools may use either CoachComm or GSC for coach-to-player communication at their discretion."

All four power conferences’ teams are using GSC’s communications. The SEC had said that its teams could update the firmware to encrypt their communications. Frankly, it’s shocking that the communication systems were not encrypted at the start of the season.

SEC sent a memo today alerting schools that they could, if they wanted, send their equipment to the helmet comms company’s headquarters in Atlanta to get them affixed with a firmware patch. League has reported no significant security issues with the equipment from coaches. https://t.co/YkVoBg8p9b — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 30, 2024

"We have been aware of the issue and have stayed in communication with GSC and our colleague conferences as well as our schools," the SEC said in a statement to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger. "We are not aware of any instances of the system being compromised during games. GSC has developed an update to resolve the issue and we have made our schools aware of their ability to update their systems at a time of their choosing."

The headsets are available to one offensive and one defensive player on the field and communication from the sideline stops with 15 seconds left on the play clock. The system was already in the works before the Michigan advance scouting scandal took over college football in 2023 as a former Michigan staffer had a scheme to steal teams’ signals via in-person scouting.