Big Ten suspends Jim Harbaugh three games, Michigan files for emergency court order & would Wolverines actually leave the Big Ten?

Late Friday afternoon, the Big Ten suspended Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for the three remaining games of the regular season as punishment for the alleged Michigan sign-stealing scandal. However, nothing with the Conor Stalions saga is as easy or simple as it seems.

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde convene for a late-night podcast on Friday night to react to this monumental news out of Ann Arbor and the follow-up story that the University Michigan and Harbaugh have filed for an emergency restraining order against the punishment in a Michigan court.

The guys discuss all angles of this evolving story, including what happens next for this Michigan team, if they expect the punishment to be blocked by the courts and the chances of the Wolverines going 6-0 this season without Harbaugh.

Another report late Friday night stated that the University of Michigan is so upset by this news, that they may threaten to leave the Big Ten altogether, prompting Dan & Pat to wonder: would the SEC take Michigan? When yearly Alabama-Michigan games are on the table, this story has truly reached the upper-atmosphere of crazy episodes in the history of college football.

