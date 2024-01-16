Bill Belichick's sons, Steve and Brian, offered opportunity to remain with Patriots

New England Patriots coaches Steve Belichick, left, and Jerod Mayo, right, against Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game against the Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Paul Connors) (Paul Connors/AP)

Steven Belichick and Brian Belichick, a linebackers coach and defensive playcaller and safeties coaches for the New England Patriots, have both been extended opportunities to stay on incoming head coach Jerod Mayo's new staff.

Even though their father, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and the team mutually agreed to part ways after 24 years, Steve and Brian may not be leaving the franchise just yet.

According to Sports Illustrated, Mayo developed a close relationship with Steve during his time as a linebacker and then as a position coach for New England.

Of course, SI reported that the decision to stay or go may hinge on Bill Belichick coaching another team next season.

The Patriots plan to introduce Mayo as the franchise's 15th head coach on Wednesday.

Mayo, who was the 10th-overall pick in the 2008 draft, spent his entire eight-year career with New England. In addition to being named Defensive Rookie of the Year, an All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, he was a Super Bowl champion (XLIX).

Four years after retiring, Mayo was hired as the Patriots inside linebackers coach in 2019.

"I spent a lot of time with Steve in the dungeon, and we would go in there and break down film and talk ball," Mayo said in December. "Hearing it from him, from a coach's perspective — one of the greatest head coaches' sons; and then I brought the on-the-field perspective.

"Even back then, 2013, 2014, we just had a connection. We kind of spoke the same language. With that being said, when we game-planned [as coaches] and talked to the players and things like that, it was very natural. I love coaching with Steve."

Steve joined the staff in 2012 as a coaching assistant, before he was promoted to the safeties coach in 2016 and then finally elevated to linebackers in 2020. When Brian Flores was hired for the Miami Dolphins head coaching job in 2019, Steve took over New England's defensive playcalling.

Brian was hired as a scouting assistant for the Patriots in 2016. A year later, he became a coaching assistant and in 2020, he assumed the safeties coaching job after Steve's move to the linebackers.