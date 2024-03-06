Bills reportedly release All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, DB Siran Neal in series of moves to save cap space

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 07: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The Buffalo Bills are making a flurry of moves to address their salary cap situation, and things are still tight.

The team is releasing All-Pro safety and team captain Jordan Poyer as part of an effort to save money before the start of free agency, per multiple reports on Wednesday. Defensive back Siran Neal will also reportedly be cut, which will free about $2.8 million of space.

Poyer, 32, represented a $7.5 million cap hit. The 12-year NFL veteran had been a Bill since the 2017 campaign. His release saves Buffalo $5.72 million, with $2 million in dead money.

Amid Rapoport's updates, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Bills also plan to restructure cornerback Rasul Douglas' contract to save an estimated $2.5 more million against their cap.

The Bills didn't stop there, as the team is releasing center Mitch Morse, according to NFL network. The 2022 Pro Bowler was set to earn $8.5 million during the upcoming campaign, which would have been his sixth season with the Bills. Now, he'll be a free agent, and guard Connor McGovern will reportedly move to his position.

Morse's release was followed by the news that the team is planning to release wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty, according to NFL Network.

All of those transactions move the Bills to $19.7 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac. It's an adjustment from the previous figure of $41.2 million.

Buffalo is losing some key pieces on defense, as expected, and questions still remain regarding the team's wide receiver room.

There are likely more moves ahead. They have until March 13 to get in compliance ahead of the new league year.

This story will be updated.

