Braves' MVP OF Ronald Acuña Jr. tears ACL in non-contact fall against Pirates

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates May 26, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) reacts after suffering an apparent injury on a steal attempt against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Braves announced the injury Sunday night after he underwent an MRI. He'll miss the remainder of the season.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. tonight underwent an MRI that revealed a complete tear of the ACL in his left knee. He is set to undergo surgery at a date yet to be determined and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2024

The injury took place as Acuña took a lead on the base paths from second base in the first inning of Atlanta's 8-1 win. He fell to the turf in obvious pain and grabbed his left leg. He remained on the ground for several moments while being tended to by trainers. He was eventually able to walk off the field, but he did not return to the game.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from the game with a non-contact injury while rounding the bases.



(via @BravesOnBally) pic.twitter.com/Zk1TbcgdEk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 26, 2024

Acuña, 26, is a four-time All-Star and the reigning National League MVP. He led the league in runs, hits, stolen bases and on-base percentage in 2023 while slashing .337/.416/.596 with 41 home runs, 106 RBI, 149 runs scored and 73 stolen bases. In 48 games this season, he slahed .246/.348/.356 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

Sunday's injury took place in the top half of the first inning of a scoreless game. Acuña reached base with a leadoff double, then suffered the injury as he attempted to steal third base. The Braves left Sunday's game with the third-best record in the NL at 30-20, 6.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies (38-15) in the NL East.

Acuña's is the second season-altering injury for for a Braves team hoping to compete for its second World Series victory in four seasons. All-Star starter Spencer Strider pitched just two games this season before undergoing season-ending internal brace surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. Strider finished fourth in last year's Cy Young voting and was among the preseason favorites to compete for the award this year.