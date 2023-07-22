British Open: Brian Harman holds 5-shot lead as Jon Rahm sets Royal Liverpool course record

The 151st Open - Day Three HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Brian Harman of the United States looks on after teeing off on the 14th hole on Day Three of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 22, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Everyone was trying to catch Brian Harman on Moving Day.

Jon Rahm certainly did his best.

Rahm went off on Saturday morning at the British Open to try and put the pressure on Harman, who flew out to a huge five-shot lead after his 6-under performance on Friday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. Rahm carded a bogey-free 8-under 63 on Saturday, which moved him up 37 spots on the leaderboard and put him right back into contention. It also set the tournament course record at Royal Liverpool.

Clutch.@JonRahmPGA sinks the birdie putt on 18 to move to solo second and break the tournament course record @TheOpen.



Watch live now: @NBC and @Peacock pic.twitter.com/a74OPzBV6Z — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 22, 2023

Though Rahm’s round was impressive, it wasn't enough to catch Harman — who was just getting his day started with Tommy Fleetwood when Rahm entered the clubhouse.

Harman, despite making two bogeys in his opening four holes, carded a 2-under 69 on Saturday to maintain his five-shot lead. He briefly took a six-shot lead, but Cameron Young made a clutch up-and-down birdie save from a bunker at the last to get to 7-under on the week.

Harman has won just twice in his career on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. He's never won a major championship, though he finished T2 at the U.S. Open in 2017 and T6 at last year's British Open at St. Andrews.

According to Golf Digest's Shane Ryan, only 12 players have ever held a 36-hole lead of exactly five shots at a 72-hole major championship in history. Of those 12 golfers, 10 of them won — most recently with Scottie Scheffler at the Masters last year. The only two who blew it were Bobby Clampett at the British Open in 1982, and Henry Cooper at the Masters in 1936. Harman also holds the largest 36-hole lead any player has had in the 13 times that the British Open has been played at Royal Liverpool.

Viktor Hovland, Antoine Rozner, Jason Day, Sepp Straka and Tommy Fleetwood are all tied for fourth at 5-under on the week. Alex Fitzpatrick and Shubhankar Sharma are a shot back at 4-under.

A win for Harman is by no means solidified. There’s still a full day golf to be played. But if Rahm’s round is any indication of what’s to come, Harman can’t slow down.

Keep up with all of Saturday’s third round action at the British Open with Yahoo Sports:

Why you can trust us: We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.