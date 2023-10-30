The Broncos celebrated their 24-9 upset of the Chiefs by playing Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)

It wasn't enough for the Denver Broncos to upset and thoroughly beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. After defeating the AFC West leader 24-9, the Broncos celebrated the win by playing ... "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift.

The NFL has its fun with the Swift-Kelce romance, but these are the beats of dating a mega celebrity and losing, however. For those that like high-brow trolling, they should applaud Denver for this one. Way to read the room and take advantage of the moment.

Broncos celebrate win vs Chiefs with Taylor Swift music 👀 pic.twitter.com/3TFdN8InJC — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 29, 2023

The otherwise listless Broncos did something basically no team has been able to achieve all year — they beat the Chiefs AND contained Kelce.

Most teams do one or the other. Either they get the win and the tight end is going off or they nullify Kelce's impact and Kansas City has a break out performance from someone else. But doing both at the same time? Now, that's just greedy.

Well, Denver — somehow — found a way to manage both feats. Kelce, who came into the game with 303 yards receiving in the last two games, was held to six receptions for 58 yards in the loss. The Chiefs didn't register a single touchdown, while the Broncos had house calls from running back Javonte Williams and receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

And clearly, the Broncos knew how big of a deal it was for them and were feeling themselves. Head coach Sean Payton, when asked about the importance of the win, said that Denver will have bigger games than this — *cough, cough* sure.

After splitting their season series, the Broncos move to 3-5, while the Chiefs drop to 6-2.