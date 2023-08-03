Broncos RB Javonte Williams will play in preseason 10 months after ACL injury, per head coach Sean Payton

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL less than a year ago, but head coach Sean Payton confirmed Thursday he'll be back during the preseason. Payton wouldn't say when or how much the Broncos would use Williams, though.

"We'll get reps. It may be we wait til Week 2," Payton told reporters Thursday. "I like how he's progressing."

Williams, 23, sustained the an ACL tear almost exactly 10 months ago during the Broncos' Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He went down in the third quarter and quickly carted off the field. And MRI revealed Williams also tore his LCL and posterior lateral corner.

The loss of Williams was an early blow to the Broncos' disappointing 2022 season, as the team struggled to find any running back behind veterans Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray after Williams' injury. He finished his second season with just 204 rushing yards and no touchdowns.

But it was always the hope that Williams would be ready before the season. Williams said he expected to cleared for training camp back in early July and he was eventually cleared for practice on July 26. He also avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list.

When and how much the Broncos use Williams before the regular season remains to be seen. He rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns on 203 carries during his 2021 rookie season despite starting only one game, but it's unclear how long it will take him to get back into game shape.

But at the very least it sounds as if the team is optimistic he will be ready for an expanded role by Week 1.

Williams also sounds as though he wants to go full-steam ahead in practice. He told NFL Network's James Palmer this week he wants to increase his workload but the team limits him to two days of padded practice before one day of rest.

A ton of good stuff here from #broncos RB Javonte Williams in our interview on @nflnetwork. He’s full steam ahead and it’s the coaching staff that has had to hold him back. He’s cleared his last hurdle in his mind by putting on the pads these last two days. Also his thoughts on a… pic.twitter.com/x4EhK2zRba — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 1, 2023

Denver also signed veteran Samaje Perine to support Williams in the backfield and Payton has been known to deploy a two-person backfield committee a lot during his time with the New Orleans Saints. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram averaged at least 157 rushing attempts each from 2017-2018. Ingram also split backfield carries with another player before Kamara joined the Saints in 2017.

Payton, Russell Wilson and the Broncos need a fully-functioning backfield if they want to rebound in 2023. A healthy Williams is a great first step.