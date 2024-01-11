Browns CB Denzel Ward injures knee at practice, status vs. Texans unclear

Denzel Ward FILE - Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) drops back in coverage during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sep. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Ward injured his knee in practice on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, and is questionable for Cleveland's wild-card game on Saturday against the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File) (Kirk Irwin/AP)

Denzel Ward's availability for the Cleveland Browns' playoff game against the Houston Texans is now in question. The Browns cornerback suffered a knee injury at practice on Thursday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he was a limited participant.

Cleveland now has Ward listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game in Houston. This is the Browns first postseason appearance since 2020.

The injury comes on the heels of Ward being named to his third Pro Bowl. In 13 games, the 26 year old logged 34 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble for the NFL's top-ranked defense.

This story will be updated.