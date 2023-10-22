Browns rally past Colts with Deshaun Watson sidelined after questionable late penalties set up go-ahead TD

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts Oct 22, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports - 21711461 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Cleveland Browns forced four turnovers and blocked a kick on Sunday.

Then they got a big break from some questionable penalties in a 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They did so with Deshaun Watson on the sideline after their starting quarterback hit his head on the turf in the first half and left the game.

The Colts appeared to have a win wrapped up when E. J. Speed strip-sacked backup Browns quarterback P.J. Walker with 15 seconds remaining while Indianapolis held 38-33 lead. But an illegal contact-penalty on a play downfield negated the turnover.

Brutal finish for the Colts against the Browns.



E.J. Speed strip sacks P.J. Walker. DeForest Buckner recovers, apparently clinching the game.



But Darrell Baker is penalized for illegal contact, negating the turnover and giving the Browns a first down. pic.twitter.com/hoYe7b1Tea — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 22, 2023

Then a questionable pass interference penalty on a ball thrown through the back of the end zone set Cleveland up with first-and-goal from the one-yard line.

𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗘 𝗢𝗥 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘: This shouldn’t have been ruled pass interference due to the pass being uncatchable. pic.twitter.com/pq441VDiPE — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 22, 2023

The Browns failed to convert on their first three tries, but broke through with a Kareem Hunt touchdown to take a 39-38 lead. The Colts didn't respond after getting the ball back with 15 seconds left, and the Browns secured the win.

Watson injured again

Watson left the game after the back of his head bounced off the turf. The Browns never officially ruled him out, but he remained sidelined for the rest of the game

The injury took place in the first quarter on a third-down play. Watson was under pressure from the Colts' pass rush and threw an incomplete pass downfield. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo hit Watson as he released the ball. Watson landed on his back, and the back of his helmet hit the turf. He remained on the ground on his back for several moments before walking off the field.

WOW: Here is the play where Deshaun Watson got injured, he gets shoved to the ground really hard by the defender and his head slams extremely hard



😳pic.twitter.com/KIIsLYQrPL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 22, 2023

The Browns punted on their next snap, and Watson went into the sideline medical tent. After the Browns forced a turnover on the next Colts possession, backup QB P.J. Walker led Cleveland's offense back on the field.

Watson watched on the sideline as Walker led a short touchdown drive to tie the game at 14-14. He then entered the sideline medical tent for a second time for further evaluation. CBS reported that Watson cleared a concussion test, but he remained on the sideline through the first half. Watson sat in the second half amid reports that head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't want to risk further injury to his starting quarterback.

Sunday was Watson's first game back after he missed two games with a rotator cuff injury on his throwing shoulder. Watson was 1-of-5 for 5 passing yards with an interception before leaving Sunday's game.