Browns see Travis Hunter as a WR + Jets FAIL NFLPA Report Card | Inside Coverage

In today’s show Jori Epstein joins Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab from Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine to talk about the latest news around the league. They start by talking about Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry saying he sees two-way prospect Travis Hunter as primarily playing receiver in the NFL. Then they talk about Cincinnati Bengals executive Duke Tobin saying that he wants to make Ja’Marr Chase the top-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Next, they address the rumors that Matthew Stafford is exploring the trade market, with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants among the notable teams that are interested. Fitz also goes off on the Green Bay Packers for asking the NFL to ban the “tush push.” They close things out by talking about the NFLPA’s report cards being released, discussing New York Jets owner Woody Johnson being voted as the worst owner in the league.

(2:58) Browns see Travis Hunter as a WR

(14:11) Bengals want to pay Ja’Marr Chase

(21:51) Latest Matthew Stafford rumors

(35:51) Packers ask the NFL to ban the “tush push”

(39:58) NFLPA report cards

