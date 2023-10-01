Buck Showalter will not return as Mets manager after disastrous 2023 campaign

Buck Showalter New York Mets manager Buck Showalter walks from the mound after a pitching change during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP)

At the beginning, it seemed like the perfect match. But just two years later, with the expensive ruins of the 2023 season still smoldering, the relationship is over.

Buck Showalter announced before the New York Mets' final game of 2023 that he will not return as manager in 2024. Showalter, who was named the 2022 National League manager of the year, oversaw two seasons in New York: one that ended in disappointment and another that was a disappointment from start to finish.

"I wish things could have gone better this season because Mets fans deserve that," Showalter said via Tim Britton. "It's not the ending I wanted, but I still love the city and the players."

The vibes of the 2023 Mets were immaculate in the offseason and spring training. They had the most expensive team in baseball history, with a payroll of almost $345 million. Their rotation included future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, and their lineup featured slugger Pete Alonso and high-average hitter Jeff McNeil, as well as solid, proven guys such as Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo. Plus, their bullpen contained one of the game's best closers in Edwin Diaz. After the 2022 season ended with an elimination in the wild-card despite winning 101 games in the regular season, the 2023 Mets were not that team. This team seemed unstoppable before a pitch had even been thrown.

But things started unraveling during spring training. The team lost Diaz for the season in March. Verlander's Mets debut was scratched due to injury. Scherzer was inconsistent. Jose Quintana needed surgery and would be out until July. By the second month of the season, it was clear that things weren't going right. Injuries were piling up, and the team just wasn't jelling. The bullpen got increasingly thin and ragged. Starling Marte struggled coming off of two groin surgeries. As The Athletic's Tim Britton and Will Sammon reported in their recent exposé on the 2023 squad, seemingly everyone was underperforming, and problems were seemingly everywhere.

Then came June, one of the worst months in franchise history. The Mets went 7-19, dropped to fourth in the NL East and never looked back. By the time the trade deadline passed on Aug. 1, Verlander, Scherzer and several other key players had been shipped out of town. This team, thought to be a postseason lock with a record-setting payroll, spent just two games in first place all season: Game 1 and Game 4.