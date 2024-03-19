Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell sustains 'nasal fracture,' will be evaluated in a week

Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up the court against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Donovan Mitchell will be out for at least a week after he sustained a nasal fracture on Saturday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard underwent a medical procedure to "realign the affected area," the team announced on Tuesday.

After missing the Cavaliers' contest on Tuesday, Mitchell will now be out at least a week before he's reevaluated.

This will be Mitchell's second extended absence in as many weeks. A bone bruise injury in his knee cost him seven games and almost two weeks of play. He just returned on Wednesday for Cleveland's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the 27 year old's brief return to the lineup, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 27 minutes of play in two games. He's missed 19 contests so far this season due to injuries.

The Cavs (48-25) head into the final leg of the season with the third-best record in the Eastern Conference, and sit on the heels of the Milwaukee Bucks, who own a one-game lead over Cleveland.

Given the timeline for Mitchell, the Cavaliers will likely miss him for their games against the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday's game versus the Heat and the Charlotte Hornets.