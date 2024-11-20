Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain to retire after 2024 season

Central Michigan v Notre Dame SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jim McElwain of the Central Michigan Chippewas looks on in the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 16, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Central Michigan’s game on Nov. 30 will be the final game on the sidelines for coach Jim McElwain.

The school announced Wednesday that McElwain, 62, would retire at the end of the season. The announcement comes a day after CMU improved to 4-7 on the season with a 16-14 win over Western Michigan.

"My wife Karen and I have cherished every moment of our football journey," McElwain said. "We want to express our deepest gratitude to the all the players who have welcomed us into their lives, and the incredible coaches and support staff at every stop along the way—it has been a true privilege to work alongside all of them. The lifelong friendships that were created mean the world to us."

"We are especially thankful for our time at Central Michigan. Mount Pleasant and the CMU community hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of this program and this great community. Thank you for the unwavering support and the unforgettable memories."

The former Florida coach has been at Central Michigan for six seasons. The Chippewas are 33-35 in his time and went to two bowl games. The team’s best season came in 2021 when CMU went 9-4 and won the Sun Bowl.