Chargers star Derwin James suspended for 1 game for violating NFL safety rules with helmet tackle

Los Angeles Chargers v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 22: Derwin James Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 22, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The NFL has suspended Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James for repeatedly violating player safety rules, the league announced on Monday night.

James, the NFL said, made "forcible contact" to Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth with his helmet during their game on Sunday despite having an "unobstructed path" to Freiermuth. The "illegal contact," the league said, "could have been avoided."

"Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated," NFL executive Jon Runyan wrote to James in his suspension letter, via the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player."

James is expected to appeal the suspension.

James had eight total tackles and a sack in the 20-10 loss in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The 28-year-old is in his seventh season in the league this fall. He had a career-high 125 tackles and an interception last season.

