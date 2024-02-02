Charles Barkley sounds off on NFL's Taylor Swift critics: 'You're just a loser'

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks with Taylor Swift following the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. As the Kansas City Chiefs head to the Super Bowl, baseless conspiracy theories are spreading on social media suggesting that the romance between megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is part of a secret plot to help President Joe Biden get reelected in 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Both Taylor Swift's fans and her detractors have turned the pop star into one of the biggest stories entering Super Bowl LVIII.

Charles Barkley had some words for the latter group on Thursday.

Speaking with Gayle King and Bob Costas on CNN, the popular "NBA on TNT" commentator used his usual bluntness to take aim at the fans who have accused Swift of ruining football with her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on her boyfriend, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

"If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jackass." - Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/fhah8fjCjz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 1, 2024

Barkley:

"I'm going to look right in that camera. If you're screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you're just a loser. You're just a loser or a jackass. You can be A or B."

Costas and King proceeded to discuss the political motivations behind much of the criticisms against Swift, who has appeared on NFL broadcasts for an average of about 30 seconds in each game she's attended, and speculate how many new viewers she's drawn to the NFL.

For reasons going beyond Swift, the NFL has seen yet another season of growth in their ratings, at a time where nearly every television property — and most other major sports leagues — have seen stagnant or decreasing ratings. This year's Super Bowl, between the reigning champion Chiefs, led by the league's top player in Patrick Mahomes, and the San Francisco 49ers, one of the league's most popular teams, is likely to continue that trend.

The Niners are currently a two-point favorite to win the title at BetMGM, though the overwhelming majority of money has come in favor of the Chiefs.