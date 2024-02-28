Chiefs superfan, ChiefsAholic, pleads guilty to bank robbery

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Xaviar Babudar, the Kansas City Chiefs' superfan known as ChiefsAholic, pleaded guilty to multiple counts in federal court on Wednesday.

Babudar will be sentenced on July 10, but faces up to 50 years in prison and he's required to pay $532,000 in restitution. In addition to that, he must forfeit an autographed painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After originally pleading not guilty to 19 counts related to bank robberies across eight different states, Babudar pleaded guilty to several counts, including money laundering, transporting stolen property across state lines and bank robbery.

The 29 year old proceeded to launder the money he stole through gambling to help him fund going to Chiefs games. Before Babudar escaped authorities and went on the run for several months, he received a $100,000 payout from a casino for bets he made on Kansas City when it went to Super Bowl LVII.

Authorities originally arrested Babudar on Dec. 16, 2022, after he robbed a credit union near Tulsa, Okla. Police finally caught up with him in Sacramento, Calif., when he was apprehended in July.

