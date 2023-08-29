Chiefs WR Justyn Ross reportedly makes 53-man roster after impressive training camp

NFL: MAY 24 Kansas City Chiefs OTA KANSAS CITY, MO - MAY 24: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) during OTA's on May 24, 2023 at the Chief's Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Preseason darling Justyn Ross reportedly made the Kansas City Chiefs' initial 53-man roster, according to The Athletic's Nate Taylor.

Ross, who went undrafted in 2022, missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury.

He was an up-and-coming receiver at out Clemson before neck and spine surgery prematurely ended Ross' junior season. Ross tallied 112 receptions for 1865 yards and 17 touchdowns from 2018-2019 for the Tigers, including six receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown in Clemson's College Football Playoff title win over Alabama in 2018 alongside Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. He finished his redshirt junior season with 47 receptions for 524 yards and three scores.

After he sat out this past season on injured reserve, Ross made multiple highlight-worthy plays during training camp practices and preseason games. Just watch this back shoulder touchdown grab in the second quarter of the Chiefs' final preseason match against the Cleveland Browns:

YOU GOT ROSS'D pic.twitter.com/YOSXNLJdEk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2023

Ross, 23, has a chance to make waves on a Chiefs' team without a clear-cut pass-catcher behind tight end Travis Kelce.

Fellow second-year wideout Skyy Moore, former New York Giants 2021 first-rounder Kadarius Toney, 2023 second-rounder Rashee Rice and veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling will all be jockeying for targets from Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs try to make it back to the Super Bowl.