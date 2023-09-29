College Football: How to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game tonight

Mikey Matthews Utah's Mikey Matthews (81) runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Rick Bowmer/AP)

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 90 games taking place just in Week 5. One of those must-watch games? Tonight's No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State game. Are you ready to watch the Utes and the Beavers face off? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 5 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

How to watch Utah vs. Oregon State:

Date: Friday, September 29

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Game: Utah vs. Oregon State

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

When is the Utah vs. Oregon State game?

The Utah Utes head to Reser Stadium to face the Oregon State beavers on their home turf tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Utah vs. Oregon State game on?

Tonight's Utah vs. Oregon State game will air on FS1. Don't have access to Fox Sports 1? Here's what we recommend for streaming Friday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

College football games this week:

Week 5

Thursday, Sept. 28

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Temple at Tulsa | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jacksonville State at Sam Houston | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Friday, Sept. 29

Louisville at NC State | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Columbia at Princeton | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State | 9 p.m. | FS1

Louisiana Tech at UTEP | 9 p.m. | CBSSN

Cincinnati at BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 30

No. 8 USC at Colorado | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 22 Florida at Kentucky | 12 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas | 12 p.m.

Louisiana at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Utah State at UConn | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Clemson at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ABC

UAB at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

South Alabama at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Buffalo at Akron | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Morgan State at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Dartmouth at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

East Tennessee State at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia at Boston College | 2 p.m. | CW Network

North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Colgate at Cornell | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota at North Dakota State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Southwest Minnesota State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Drake at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Carolina at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona State at Cal | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Weber State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Indiana at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Illinois at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

Wagner at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Houston at Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at UCF | 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

South Florida at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Old Dominion at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Ball State at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Bucknell at Lafayette | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Boise State at Memphis | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

New Mexico at Wyoming | 4 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Campbell at North Carolina Central | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Tarleton State at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho State at Montana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Portland State at Montana State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Holy Cross | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri State at Southern Illinois | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Kennesaw State at Charleston Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Wofford | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 9 Oregon at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | FS1

East Carolina at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Troy at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas State at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Grambling at Prairie View A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State at Murray State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee State at UT Martin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Michigan State at Iowa | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

Charlotte at SMU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Pitt at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

West Virginia at TCU | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Appalachian State at UL Monroe | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego State at Air Force | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Central Arkansas at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Northern Arizona at Sacramento State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 7 Washington at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023: