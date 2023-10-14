Colorado collapses in second half against Stanford in improbable 46-43 2OT loss

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Colorado’s chances at a bowl game might have disappeared in an incredible second-half collapse against Stanford on Friday night.

The Cardinal overcame a 29-0 halftime deficit to stun Colorado 46-43 in double overtime. Wide receiver Elic Ayomanor was unstoppable after halftime and made an amazing catch over Colorado star Travis Hunter to send the game to a second overtime.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders threw an ill-advised interception on third down on the Buffs’ possession in the second overtime as Stanford was able to win the game on a 31-yard field goal by Joshua Karty.

