Colorado hands No. 2 UConn its second loss in 2 days at Maui Invitational

UConn head coach Dan Hurley looks at an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

No. 2 UConn entered the Maui Invitational as the favorite in a stacked field to win the Feast Week showcase.

Instead, it has a date for the seventh-place game. Unranked Colorado rallied for a 73-72 win over UConn on Tuesday. The loss was the second in two games for the Huskies in Maui.

UConn lost a 99-97 overtime thriller on Monday to unranked Memphis. The game featured an outburst from head coach Dan Hurley directed at officials that resulted in a costly technical foul in overtime. Hurley doubled down against the officials in an unforgiving postgame rant that didn't take responsibility for his actions.

Tuesday brought further disappointment for a UConn team that's off to a rough start in its quest for a third consecutive national championship. The Huskies are now 4-2 without having played a ranked team.

This week was supposed to be UConn's first test against a fellow contender in a Maui field that also features No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Iowa State and No. 12 North Carolina. There's still a chance to face a ranked foe if No. 5 Iowa State loses its second game of the tournament to Dayton later Tuesday. If Iowa State advances, UConn will leave Maui still in search of its first test against a top-25 team.

UConn held the lead on Tuesday for the entirety of the first half that it led 40-32 at the break. But hot 3-point shooting allowed the Buffaloes to rally after halftime. Colorado took its first lead on a Julian Hammond 3-pointer at 48-46. It then retook the lead at 57-56 on an RJ Smith 3.

UConn repeatedly answered the Colorado runs and held a 72-69 lead with 1:29 remaining. But Colorado scored the last four points of the game including a go-ahead layup in traffic by Andrej Jakimovski.

ANDREJ JAKIMOVSKI WINS IT FOR THE BUFFS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/i9ptKpEPQj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 26, 2024

UConn had a last look at the basket following a timeout with 5.9 seconds remaining. But Hassan Diarra's go-ahead 3-point attempt clanged off the rim just before the final buzzer sounded.

This story will be updated.