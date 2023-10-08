Colorado kicks field goal with 12 seconds left to beat Arizona State

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Alejandro Mata’s 43-yard field goal with 12 seconds to go gave Colorado a 27-24 win at Arizona State on Saturday night.

Colorado got into field goal range for Mata after Arizona State scored with 50 seconds left to tie the game at 24-24. The Sun Devils went 95 yards after Colorado punted with 3:26 to go and tied the game on a TD pass from Trenton Bourguet to Troy Omeire.

The Buffaloes needed just one play to get into Mata’s range, however, as Shedeur Sanders hit Javon Antonio for a 43-yard pass. The Buffs failed to get another first down after the completion, but Mata’s kick was right down the middle.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!