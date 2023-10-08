Colorado kicks field goal with 12 seconds left to beat Arizona State

Alejandro Mata’s 43-yard field goal with 12 seconds to go gave Colorado a 27-24 win at Arizona State on Saturday night.

Colorado got into field goal range for Mata after Arizona State scored with 50 seconds left to tie the game at 24-24. The Sun Devils went 95 yards after Colorado punted with 3:26 to go and tied the game on a TD pass from Trenton Bourguet to Troy Omeire.

The Buffaloes needed just one play to get into Mata’s range, however, as Shedeur Sanders hit Javon Antonio for a 43-yard pass. The Buffs failed to get another first down after the completion, but Mata’s kick was right down the middle.