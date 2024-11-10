Colorado seizes 2nd place in Big 12 with 41–27 win over Texas Tech

Colorado's wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice) (Annie Rice/AP)

Colorado separated itself from a potential second-place logjam in the Big 12 with a 41–27 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock.

The Buffaloes improved to 5–1 in the conference, trailing only BYU (5–0) in the standings pending the Cougars' matchup with Utah on Saturday night. No. 17 Iowa State fell to 4–2 with its 45–36 loss to Kansas. With the Utes, Jayhawks and Oklahoma State remaining on Colorado's schedule, a potential spot in the Big 12 championship game is within reach.

After trailing 13–10 at halftime, Colorado scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the third quarter. First, Shedeur Sanders finished off a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 7-yard TD run to take a 17–13 lead.

Texas Tech came right back and went back on top, completing a 66-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run by Tahj Brooks. The Red Raiders went for it on 4th-and-1 after quarterback Behren Morton was stopped for no gain at the 2-yard line.

However, the Buffaloes quickly answered with a 73-yard scoring drive ending with Sanders hitting Will Sheppard on a back-shoulder throw for a 5-yard touchdown.

The Red Raiders then turned the ball over on downs, attempting a fake punt on 4th-and-5 from their 31-yard line. But Jason Llewellyn's pass went incomplete, giving the Buffaloes a short field on offense.

Colorado capitalized on the gift with Sanders connecting with LaJohntay Wester for a 22-yard gain, then hitting Travis Hunter for a 24-yard catch and run for a score.

Sanders threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, completing 30-of-43 passes. Hunter had nine receptions for 99 yards, followed by Webster catching six passes for 82 yards and Sheppard posting right catches for 79 yards. All three receivers caught TD passes.

The Buffaloes lost receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. in the first quarter with a lower body injury. He hadn't caught a pass to that point, but had two kickoff returns for 20 yards. For the season, Horn has 33 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown. His absence created more opportunities for Sheppard, who grabbed a season-high in catches.

The game was plagued throughout by Texas Tech fans throwing objects on the field, including tortillas and water bottles. Fearing a penalty, coach Joey McGuire went on a microphone late in the third quarter to tell fans to stop being disruptive.

Brooks led Texas Tech with 137 rushing yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, though the Colorado defense held him in check for much of the first half. Josh Kelly posted eight receptions for 106 yards. And Morton completed 24-of-40 passes for 275 yards, two TDs and one interception.

With his yardage total, Brooks became the all-time rushing leader in Texas Tech history. He overtook Byron Hanspard, who rushed for 4,135 yards from 1994-96.