Colts' Anthony Richardson to undergo shoulder surgery, ending rookie season

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson leaves the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will undergo surgery on his right throwing shoulder and miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season, the team announced on Wednesday.

After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season. Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our… — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 18, 2023

