Commanders QB Jayden Daniels leaves game vs. Panthers early with rib injury

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 20: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on October 20, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels left their matchup with the Carolina Panthers early on Sunday afternoon with a rib injury.

Daniels left in the first quarter after taking a couple of hard shots after running with the ball on their first drive, which set up a field goal to put them up 10-0 after the defense opened the game with a pick 6. Daniels was seen grabbing at his ribs while getting up after a tackle, and in very obvious pain on the sidelines working with trainers.

Jayden Daniels in some discomfort on the Commanders sideline, per @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/7eGbQAb1UC — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 20, 2024

Daniels then left for the locker room, and he slammed his helmet down to the ground hard as he left the field at Northwest Stadium.

Jayden Daniels in some discomfort on the Commanders sideline, per @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/7eGbQAb1UC — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 20, 2024

Backup Marcus Mariota came in to replace him. The Commanders said he was questionable to return with a rib injury. Daniels went 2-of-2 for 6 yards through the air, and he had three carries for 50 yards on the ground when he went out.

Daniels has dominated this season, his first in the league after his Heisman Trophy campaign with LSU last fall. The rookie entered Sunday's matchup with 1,404 yards and six touchdowns with just two interceptions while leading the Commanders to a 4-2 start. He's thrown for at least 230 yards in every game but his NFL debut, and he mounted a four-game win streak before last week's 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Daniels went 24-of-35 for 269 yards with two touchdowns in that loss.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.