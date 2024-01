NHL: JAN 05 Blackhawks at Devils NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 05: Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) warms up before a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils on January 05, 2024 at Prudential Center in the Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday that rookie phenom Connor Bedard underwent surgery to repair his fractured jaw and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Bedard suffered the injury following a hit by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith.

Connor Bedard heads to the dressing room after taking a big hit from Brendan Smith. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/YqLPT6pFNT — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 6, 2024

