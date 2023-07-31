Cowboys RB Ronald Jones suspended for violating NFL's PED policy

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones was suspended two games by the NFL on Monday for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.

The league announced the ban in a statement. The statement did not specify what substance triggered the suspension. Jones will miss Cowboys games in Week 1 and Week 2 against the New York Giants and New York Jets. He'll be eligible to return in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys signed Jones as a free agent in March for depth behind starter Tony Pollard. Pollard is recovering from a broken ankle sustained in the playoffs last season, but is participating in training camp in anticipation of being ready to play Week 1.

