Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to hire former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Zimmer would join the Cowboys after former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders.