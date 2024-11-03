Cowboys' Rico Dowdle makes phenomenal juggling catch for touchdown vs. Falcons

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

The NFL doesn't give style points, but Rico Dowdle made a good case for implementing them on Sunday against the Falcons. Shortly before halftime, trailing 14-3, the Cowboys drove to the edge of the Falcons' end zone ... and then chaos ensued:

Taking the snap from the 3-yard line, quarterback Dak Prescott backpedaled all the way to the 20, then eluded three Falcon defenders before lofting a pass in Dowdle's direction. The ball popped up as Dowdle hit the ground, and then dropped right into his waiting hands. You know, just like it was drawn up in the huddle.

The Cowboys are in desperate need of a victory at 3-4 and already buried deep in the NFC playoff race. Hampered by injuries, Dallas will have an uphill fight against Atlanta and its future opponents, but a few more cinematic touchdowns like Dowdle just pulled off will do wonders for the Cowboys' momentum and mindset.

