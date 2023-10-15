Craig Reynolds dishes out vicious block to help spring Amon-Ra St. Brown for improbable touchdown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores on a 27-yard touchdown reception as running back Craig Reynolds (13) blocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

More powerful than a locomotive. Able to take out two defenders in one fell swoop.

Look! Barreling down the field!

It's a bird.

It's a plane.

It was Craig Reynolds.

The Detroit Lions' running back came sprinting in from 10 yards behind Amon-Ra St. Brown to help clear the wide receiver's path for his 27-yard touchdown.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense thought it had St. Brown completely cornered, and the [one-man] calvary arrived and de-cleated Carlton Davis III. The Bucs' cornerback went tumbling into his own teammate, safety Antoine Winfield.

Winfield was forced to hurdle Davis, and that created the small sliver of daylight that St. Brown needed to take it to the house. It was St. Brown's first game back since an abdomen injury held him out of the team's Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Reynolds had his best game of the season in that win, carrying the ball seven times for 52 yards and his second touchdown of the season.

Against Tampa Bay, Reynolds hauled in a 28-yard catch and has run the ball five times for two yards. Detroit is leading the Bucs, 10-6, midway through the third quarter.