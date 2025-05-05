Cubs send pitcher Shota Imanaga to 15-day IL with hamstring injury after leaving loss to Brewers early

May 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) walks toward the mound to be checked out by a trainer after being injured against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs will be without pitcher Shota Imanaga for the foreseeable future.

The Cubs sent Imanaga to the 15-day injured list on Monday, just one day after he left their 4-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers early with a hamstring injury. As a result, the Cubs recalled reliever Gavin Hollowell from the Iowa Cubs.

Imanaga bolted to cover first after Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich hit a ground ball into a double play in the sixth inning of Sunday's contest at American Family Field in Wisconsin. Imanaga suddenly pulled up about halfway to the bag, however, and reached back to grab at his left hamstring, clearly in a lot of pain. The Cubs failed to complete the double play, too, as Yelich just barely beat the throw.

Shota Imanaga left the game after an apparent injury following this play. pic.twitter.com/dZJXzSeEoS — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 4, 2025

The Cubs quickly pulled Imanaga off the mound after that, ending his day. Julian Merryweather came in to replace him, and quickly gave up four runs. The Brewers then rode that the rest of the way to grab the win.

It marked the second straight start that Imanaga left early from. He left Tuesday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning, too, due to cramping in both quads.

"This week my body, physically, has felt really good," Imanaga said, <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://x.com/Cubs/status/1919485931662328247">via The Athletic</a>. "Even before the game, I felt amazing. Hydration, everything felt great. So there was no sign in the back of my leg before the game or anything like that, so I'm in shock [that this happened]."

Imanaga has a 3-2 record in eight starts this season, his second with the Cubs. The 31-year-old holds a 2.82 ERA through 44.2 innings. Assuming there isn't a setback in his recovery, Imanaga can return for the start of a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on May 30.

Sunday’s loss was just the second the Cubs have dropped in their last six games. They hold a 21-14 record heading into Monday night’s matchup with the San Francisco Giants, which has them leading the NL Central.