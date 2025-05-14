Dak Prescott on Cowboys acquiring George Pickens from Pittsburgh: 'I'm excited for him'

Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expressed his excitement on Wednesday about the team acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On May 8, the Cowboys confirmed that they traded a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Speaking on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas, Prescott raved about playing with Pickens, who caught 174 passes for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons in Pittsburgh.

"You turn on the tape and you see a guy that can catch the football," Prescott said on Wednesday. "You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands. More than a 50-50 catcher. He thinks it's his ball when it's in the air. I'm excited for him. I know that we need some help at that position."

The Cowboys have been searching for a wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb and tried to draft Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona, but he was scooped up by the Carolina Panthers before Dallas placed its pick.

Jerry Jones' Cowboys reportedly spoke to several teams before sealing the deal with the Steelers.

"I know CeeDee needs some help, and I think when you have a guy like that, I heard George say it, it's hard to double-team two guys," Prescott said. "Then, when you got other guys, whether it be [tight end Jake Ferguson], Jalen Tolbert, [Jonathan] Mingo, guys who have had reps and know how to get open in the league, I think we're putting together a nice group of weapons."

Pickens joins the Cowboys after a 7-10 season in which Lamb caught six of Prescott's 11 touchdown passes.

The effort to bolster their attack came after the disastrous season led to the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy in January. Pickens' arrival comes alongside new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.