Dallas Mavericks won't trade No. 1 pick, will draft Cooper Flagg: Report

2025 NBA Draft Combine CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 13: Cooper Flagg #51 looks on during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Dallas Mavericks do not plan to trade the No. 1 overall pick and will draft top prospect Cooper Flagg, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The Mavericks won the right to draft Flagg in Monday night's NBA Draft Lottery, despite their 1.8% odds of owning the No. 1 pick.

Per MacMahon, Mavs governor Patrick Dumont believes the opportunity to draft Flagg is a "gift," and while general manager Nico Harrison runs basketball operations, MacMahon will make the final call.

This breaking news story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!