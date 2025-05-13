Dallas Mavericks won't trade No. 1 pick, will draft Cooper Flagg: Report

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 13: Cooper Flagg #51 looks on during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks do not plan to trade the No. 1 overall pick and will draft top prospect Cooper Flagg, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The Mavericks won the right to draft Flagg in Monday night's NBA Draft Lottery, despite their 1.8% odds of owning the No. 1 pick.

Per MacMahon, Mavs governor Patrick Dumont believes the opportunity to draft Flagg is a "gift," and while general manager Nico Harrison runs basketball operations, MacMahon will make the final call.

This breaking news story will be updated.