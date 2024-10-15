Davante Adams TRADED to the Jets: How Will This Impact the Season? | McCoy & Van Noy

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

In this action-packed episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy break down the biggest stories from Week 6 of the NFL season.

Starting with Lamar Jackson's incredible MVP-level play, the Ravens continue their dominance with a victory over the Commanders, proving they're a team to watch. Next, we shift to London, where Caleb Williams led the Bears to a convincing win over the Jaguars, further cementing his star power.

The Jets are making headlines, but not for the right reasons. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets continue to struggle, suffering from self-inflicted wounds that are derailing their season. We also dive into Nick Sirianni’s heated interaction with Eagles fans, and what it means for the team moving forward.

The highlight of the episode? The stunning trade of Davante Adams to the New York Jets. Is Adams the missing piece that can salvage their season, or will this move fall flat? Plus, an exclusive interview with Andrew Van Ginkel as he reflects on his stellar season so far.

Finally, don't miss our Drive to Win segment, where we spotlight the top performances of Week 6 and give our predictions for Week 7. With bold insights and hot takes, you won't want to miss this thrilling episode of McCoy & Van Noy!

1:17 Ravens beat Commanders: Are the Ravens the Best Team in Football?

15:20 Caleb Williams and the Bears Dominate Jaguars in London

22:30 Jets Struggling: Self-Inflicted Wounds

30:45 Nick Sirianni vs. The Boo Birds

34:16 Andrew Van Ginkel Interview

48:30 Davante Adams Traded to the Jets

51:50 Drive to Win: Week 6

