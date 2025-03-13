De'Aaron Fox to undergo season-ending surgery on pinkie as Spurs' injury woes continue

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 09: De'Aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center on March 09, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Spurs 141-124. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs lost one star with Victor Wembanyama last month. They just lost another.

Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox will undergo season-ending surgery next Tuesday for tendon damage in his left pinkie, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The injury has reportedly been a season-long one for Fox, who sustained it in training camp with the Sacramento Kings in October.

As Charania puts it, the decision is designed to expedite Fox's rehab and give him a chance to work with the Spurs' roster in the offseason.

