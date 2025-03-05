Democratic Rep. Al Green removed from House chamber after disrupting Trump's address to Congress

TOPSHOT - US Representative Al Green (D-TX) shouts as US President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Al Green was removed from the House chamber during President Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night.

House Speaker Mike Johnson instructed the House Sergeant of Arms to eject Green after he stood up and interjected as Trump spoke to lawmakers.

Green stood and shouted, “You have no mandate!” Republicans, sitting on the other side of the room, drowned Green’s protests out, chanting “USA! USA!”

Johnson asked the room to sit down and stay quiet, but Green refused. Johnson then instructed the Sergeant of Arms to remove Green from the room for disturbing the speech and, as Green exited, Republicans stood up again and cheered, shouting, “Get out!”

“You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” Green shouted at Trump before he was escorted out of the chamber.

Green, 77, is a representative from Texas's 9th congressional district and has served in Congress since 2005. He has helped lead impeachment efforts against Trump since 2017 and was one of the first members of Congress to propose articles of impeachment against Trump during his first administration, specifically in connection to Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

In late January, Green announced to the House his plans to introduce new articles of impeachment against Trump over the war in Gaza.

"The movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of Impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done," Green said. "Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States, the most powerful person in the world.”

Before Congress, Green was a civil rights attorney and the president of the Houston NAACP for nearly a decade.