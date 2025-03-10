Dodgers, Dave Roberts agree to 4-year deal worth reportedly over $32 million

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 28, 2025: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to a spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch on February 28, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Coming off a World Series championship (and two in the past five seasons), the Los Angeles Dodgers are making Dave Roberts the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball.

Roberts, 52, and the Dodgers have agreed to a four-year contract worth a reported sum of over $32 million, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The pact will surpass the five-year, $40 million agreement that Craig Counsell signed with the Chicago Cubs after the 2023 season. The two sides had been discussing a contract extension throughout spring training with a goal of getting a deal finalized before the Dodgers departed for Japan for its season-opening series versus the Cubs.

Going into his 10th season as Dodgers manager, Roberts was in the final year of the three-year extension he signed before the 2022 campaign.

Signing Roberts to a new deal caps a spectacular offseason for the Dodgers in which the team added pitchers Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Hyeseong Kim. The Dodgers also re-signed outfielder Teoscar Hernández, utility man Enrique Hernandez, reliever Blake Treinen and Clayton Kershaw.

Those moves pushed the team's player payroll to $379 million and will approach $400 million for luxury tax calculation. Roberts' salary isn't included in that figure but it falls in line with the Dodgers continuing to pay top dollar for the best talent including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, in addition to those who have fulfilled the expectations which come with that massive budget.

Asked if he deserves to be the highest-paid manager in baseball, Roberts was coy.

"I just think it all comes down to value. And I think whatever anyone does, they want their value," Roberts told <a data-i13n="cpos:7;pos:1" href="https://www.ocregister.com/2025/03/03/dodgers-dave-roberts-shifted-perceptions-with-legacy-defining-october/">Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register</a>. "That's kind of where I'm at. I'm hopeful things get done."

"But it's not [a goal] to be the highest-paid manager. If that's the fallout, fine," he added. "But that's not why I do my job. I do my job because I love baseball, I love the Dodgers and I love the players. But I do feel the body of work is pretty dang good."

During his nine seasons in the Dodgers dugout, Roberts has compiled an 851-506 record with eight National League West division titles, four NL pennants and two World Series titles.

His .627 winning percentage is higher than any manager in National and American League history. Only Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has more postseason wins (57 to Roberts' 52) among active skippers. And Roberts is one of three active managers who's won more than one World Series championship.