Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is nearing his first 40-40 season. When could he accomplish the feat?

Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 15: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar enters Monday with 39 homers and 37 stolen bases. Earlier this month, he was the third-fastest player to reach the 30-30 threshold. Ohtani seems likely to reach the 40-homer mark this week, with the Dodgers beginning a nine-game homestand. His 40th steal is conceivably within reach, too.

Home run No. 39 for Shohei Ohtani. 💥 pic.twitter.com/aDaKzJaMzC — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 18, 2024

Five players have preceded Ohtani in the 40-40 club, beginning with Jose Canseco in 1988. He was followed by Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Alfonso Soriano (2006) and Ronald Acuña Jr.last season. (Acuña stole 60 bases last season, a mark Ohtani likely won't reach.)

Fastest to 40-40?

If Ohtani joins the 40-40 club in the next two weeks, he'll have done so sooner in a season than any of his peers. Canseco stole his 40th base on Sept. 23, 1998. Bonds reached 40 steals on Sept. 27, 1996. Rodriguez hit his 40th home run on Sept. 19, 1998. Soriano stole his 40th base on Sept. 16, 2006. And Acuña slugged his 40th homer on Sept. 22, 2023.

The other five went deep into September before reaching the 40-40 mark. Ohtani could still do it in August.

Shohei Ohtani has his second stolen base of the game.



He now has 37 steals to go with 37 home runs. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zMwgsb8UIz — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2024

Ohtani is a safe bet to hit a home run against any pitching staff. However, some tough opposition might prevent him from getting those numbers this week.

The homestand begins on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, who lead MLB with a 3.48 team ERA and rank 22nd in home runs allowed with 130. Up next are the Tampa Bay Rays with a 3.94 ERA and the third-most homers allowed with 155. Then the Baltimore Orioles visit Dodger Stadium. The Orioles figure to be a tough matchup regardless, with the AL's best record (73–52) and a 36-24 mark on the road. The O's also have a 3.94 ERA while allowing the seventh-fewest home runs at 129.

Barring an unfortunate and untimely injury, Ohtani will inevitably reach the 40-40 mark this season. And by leading the National League in home runs, runs scored, slugging percentage and OPS, his third MVP award in four seasons seems a near certainty, as well.