Does Joel Embiid have a future with the Sixers? + Mavericks can't catch a break and Kevin Durant claps back

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Vincent Goodwill and Dan Titus discuss if Joel Embiid has a future with the Philadelphia 76ers following news he may need another knee surgery.

Vince and Dan then give their thoughts on NBA All-Star weekend and if it can be saved.

Later, Vince and Ice Young react to Kevin Durant clapping back at Ramona Shelburne and the latest news with Unrivaled.

(1:39) - Joel Embiid Surgery(10:52) - Dallas Mavericks(14:31) - All-Star Weekend(21:21) - KD Claps back(33:31) - Breanna Stewart scoreless

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts