Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 11: Connor Williams #58 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins got bad news Tuesday on the heels of Monday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Starting center Connor Williams, who left in the first half with a knee injury, has a torn ACL. His season is done. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced the news to reporters Tuesday afternoon.