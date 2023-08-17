Dolphins LT Terron Armstead carted off with apparent right leg injury

Terron Armstead FILE - Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead looks at the scoreboard during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Armstead, Miami Dolphins' veteran left tackle, will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. The Dolphins announced the news on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on the day veterans reported for training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Miami Dolphins starting left tackle Terron Armstead had to be carted off the field during Thursday's practice after he reportedly sustained a right leg injury.

He reportedly fell to the ground during 11-on-11 drills, was slow to get up and couldn't put any weight on his right leg.

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead just got taken off on a cart after spending several minutes on the side. Didn’t put any weight on his right leg. https://t.co/0tOgNgsLOx — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 17, 2023

Armstead, 32, signed with the Dolphins this past season after nine years with the New Orleans Saints. He missed four games in 2022 for various injuries: Armstead didn't play in Week 6 because of a toe injury or in Week 13 with a pectoral strain and he also missed the final two regular season games. Armstead did play in the Dolphins' wildcard loss to the Buffalo Bills, though. He also endured hip and knee injuries throughout the year.

He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason and the Dolphins placed Armstead on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp before he was activated on July 31.

The severity of Armstead's injury is unknown, but his absence would be a major blow to the Dolphins' offense. Miami went 1-3 in the four games Armstead missed in 2022 only scored 11 points in the Week 18 win over the New York Jets.